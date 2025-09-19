Spider-Man: Brand New Day production 'paused for a week' after Tom Holland suffers concussion

Production on Spider-Man: Brand New Day has been paused for a week after Tom Holland suffered a "mild concussion" on set.

The 29-year-old actor was injured on set at Leavesden Studios in Watford, North West London on Friday (19.09.25), and he is now recuperating.

Sources have told Deadline that production is on hold for a week amid Holland's injury, and filming is expected to resume on Monday (29.09.25).

It's thought shooting around Holland - who is to reprise his lead role as Peter Parker/ Spider-Man in the motion picture - isn't possible.

However, the week-long pause isn't expected to mean a shift to the movie's July 31, 2026 release date.

According to the Daily Mail newspaper, Holland "cracked his head after suffering a fall on set".

His dad had told the publication that he would be away from filming "for a while".

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman told The Sun newspaper: "We were called at 10.30am on Friday to attend to a patient who had sustained an injury at Leavesden Studios in Watford.

“An ambulance was sent to the scene, and the patient was transported to hospital for further care."

What's more, a "woman, thought to be a stunt double," was also driven to hospital by ambulance.

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige, 52, recently insisted Holland's alter-ego will become a "proper Spider-Man" in the forthcoming film.

Speaking at a roundtable interview for The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Feige said: "I think there’s a promise at the end of No Way Home, that for as sad as it is that Peter is forgotten by everyone in his life, we are seeing for the first time in the Tom Holland Spider-Man stories, him being a proper Spider-Man.

“Him being by himself, dedicated to saving the city, and dealing with - for lack of better terms - street-level crime, as opposed to world-ending events.

"So when you do that, you say, okay, who are the other street-level characters that we’ve never seen him interact with? And of course, I love that The Punisher started in a Spider-Man comic.

"That great cover ... I don’t want to say too much, but Destin - I will say too much - Destin is doing an amazing job right now on that movie, which starts shooting very soon.

"And he’s got eight or nine comic covers up on his wall in his art department that he is bringing to life in this movie, which is super cool."