Keanu Reeves shuts down marriage rumours

A representative for Keanu Reeves has denied that he has married his partner Alexandra Grant.

A spokesperson for the John Wick actor has shut down the marriage rumours after a social media account dedicated to the star claimed that he tied the knot with the artist during an intimate ceremony in Europe over the summer.

The post was accompanied by AI-generated photos appearing to show Keanu and Alexandra flashing their wedding rings to the camera.

In response to the claim, his publicist told E! News on Monday, "It is not true. They are not married."

The Matrix star, 61, met the visual artist, 52, at a dinner party in 2009, and they worked together on the 2011 book titled Ode to Happiness. They went public with their relationship in November 2019.

Although the couple are rather private about their romance, Alexandra celebrated Keanu's birthday on Instagram earlier this month.

"Thank you to everyone for sending over sweet wishes for Keanu's birthday yesterday... he was well-celebrated!" she wrote alongside a picture of a birthday cake featuring "Keanu" in icing. "As many of you know, Keanu isn't on any social media platforms and doesn't see posts or memes unless someone who is shows him. If you, or anyone you know, is being taken advantage of online by someone pretending to be Keanu, please seek out help from the social media platform or your local law enforcement."

She added, "And to Keanu - who saw this post as a draft! - I am so grateful for your love and partnership. Now back to painting!"