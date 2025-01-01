Stephen Colbert and Jon Stewart celebrate return of Jimmy Kimmel to late-night TV

Stephen Colbert and Jon Stewart have applauded the return of Jimmy Kimmel to late-night TV following a brief suspension.

Last week, ABC bosses announced the "indefinite suspension" of Jimmy Kimmel Live! due to comments the host made about the death of right-wing political activist Charlie Kirk.

On Monday, Disney executives confirmed the programme would be reinstated on Tuesday evening.

While Kimmel has not yet commented on the news, fellow TV host Colbert didn't hold back during his opening monologue on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

"Just a few hours before we tape this broadcast, we got word that our long national late nightmare is over, because Disney announced that Jimmy Kimmel Live! will return to air on ABC tomorrow, Tuesday night. Come on! Woo!" Colbert cheered, prompting applause from the studio audience.

"This is wonderful news from my dear friend Jimmy and his amazing staff... I'm so happy for them. Plus, now that Jimmy's not being cancelled, I get to enjoy this again," he said as he grabbed his Emmy Award, which he won earlier this month.

"Once more, I am the only martyr in late nights. Wait, unless CBS, you wanna announce anything? Huh? Huh?" Colbert joked, referencing the fact that the network will be ending his show in May 2026.

Elsewhere, Stewart praised people who cancelled Disney+ and Hulu as a way to show support for Kimmel.

"I want to say this seriously, that campaign that you all launched, pretending that you were going to cancel Hulu while secretly racing through four seasons of Only Murders in the Building, that really worked. Congratulations," the 62-year-old said on The Daily Show. "Wasn't it interesting to try and figure out all the tentacles Disney has in your daily life? It's one thing to swear off cruises, but The Avengers? Nah."

Stars including Seth Meyers, Ellen DeGeneres and Alyssa Milano also celebrated Kimmel's reinstatement.