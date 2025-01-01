Pamela Anderson bemoans influence of 'algorithms'

Pamela Anderson thinks "algorithms" are having an unhealthy influence on the film industry.

The 58-year-old actress believes that too much emphasis is being placed on data and analytics in the entertainment industry.

Speaking to Miley Cyrus for CR Fashion Book, Pamela shared: "Everything is about algorithms and what’s going to work, instead of reaching a broader audience or making films that get people back into theatres.

"What’s cool about your work is you can tell it hasn’t been massaged into something safe. You’re not a work-for-hire—you’re you. And as we’re all trying to figure out who we are, there’s madness in that. Sometimes there’s consistency, sometimes it’s just chapters—it’s a roller coaster."

Pamela also observed that, at times in her career, she's been forced to overcome issues in her personal life and still perform in front of the watching world.

She said: "When you’re performing, if you’re going through something—like a bad breakup—and you’re on stage, people feel what you’re feeling.

"They may think they’re just there for the concert, but something deeper affects them. As an actor, it’s the same thing. All those secrets you hold are felt, because you can’t lie with your eyes. There’s so much going on, and when people pick up on it—even if they don’t realise it—that’s the good stuff. That’s life.

"And when you’re on tour, you’ve probably experienced what I have on set. People go home because somebody’s sick or something’s happening, but still—the show must go on."

Meanwhile, Pamela previously admitted to hating her sex symbol status.

The movie star cemented her status as a sex symbol by playing 'C.J.' Parker in Baywatch in the 90s, but Pamela didn't actually enjoy the attention that came her way at the time.

During an appearance on the How To Fail With Elizabeth Day podcast, Pamela explained: "I don't like being a sex symbol.

"I mean, I think it's not very sexy. I think we all aspire to be sexy in our relationships, but sexy for the world is, I don't know.

"It brought a lot of attention I didn't like, but I hate to say that because I'm not complaining, but I do feel that is a slippery slope where you are presenting yourself to the world like this and you get this attention back that."

Pamela has adopted a makeup-free look on red carpets in recent years, and the actress is now embracing being "more natural".

She said: "It can be even scary at times, me not wearing makeup and me being at this age, coming into this part of my career, I felt it was important for me in my personal life, to be more natural.

"I want to challenge myself and become and to be present myself in different ways because women are many things. We're not just the wild animal between the sheets."