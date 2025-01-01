Jimmy Kimmel insists he never intended to 'make light' of Charlie Kirk's death

Jimmy Kimmel insisted he never intended to "make light" of Charlie Kirk's death in an emotional monologue amid his return to late-night TV on Tuesday.

Last week, bosses at ABC announced they were taking Jimmy Kimmel Live! off air "indefinitely" over comments the host made about the death of Kirk.

In his highly anticipated return to screens on Tuesday evening, Kimmel began by joking about the "interruption" to his programme.

"I'm happy to be here tonight with you. I'm not sure who had a weirder 48 hours - me or the CEO of Tylenol," he said, referencing U.S. President Donald Trump's unfounded claim that taking Tylenol (paracetamol) during pregnancy has been linked to autism in children.

Kimmel then went on to touch upon Kirk's death. The right-wing political activist was shot and killed at an event held at Utah Valley University on 10 September.

Investigators have not yet confirmed the suspect's motive.

"It was never my intention to make light of the murder of a young man. I don't think there's anything funny about it," he said, choking back tears.

Kimmel went on to emphasise that he hadn't planned to "blame any specific group for the actions of what it was obviously a deeply disturbed individual".

"That was really the opposite of the point I was trying to make," the 57-year-old continued. "But I understand that to some that felt either ill-timed or unclear - or maybe both - and for those who think I did point a finger, I get why you're upset. If the situation was reversed, it was a good chance I'd feel the same way."

In addition, Kimmel praised Erika Kirk for the comments she made at her husband's memorial on the weekend.

"I don't know if you saw this - Erika Kirk forgave the man who shot her husband," he stated, appearing emotional. "That is an example we should follow. If you believe in the teachings of Jesus, as I do, there it was. That's it. A selfless act of grace, forgiveness from a grieving widow. It touched me deeply."

Elsewhere in the monologue, Kimmel noted he "did not agree" with ABC's decision to pull him off the air.

"I told them that, and we had many conversations," the host recalled, noting that they ultimately changed their minds. "We have short attention spans, and I am a tiny part of the Disney Corporation. They welcomed me back on the air, and I thank them for that."

To conclude, Kimmel thanked all the people who have voiced support for him during the six-day suspension, including fellow late-night TV hosts, political figures, and viewers.

"Maybe most of all, I want to thank the people who don't support my show and what I believe, but support my right to share those beliefs anyway," he added.