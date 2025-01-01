Donald Trump threatens to sue network over Jimmy Kimmel's return to late-night TV

U.S. President Donald Trump has slammed ABC executives for bringing Jimmy Kimmel back to late-night TV.

Last week, bosses at the network announced they were taking Jimmy Kimmel Live! off air "indefinitely" over comments the host made about the death of Charlie Kirk in a monologue.

Kirk, a right-wing political activist, was shot and killed at an event held at Utah Valley University on 10 September. Investigators have not yet confirmed the suspect's motive.

And shortly before the highly anticipated episode of the programme aired on Tuesday night, Trump took to his Truth Social platform to criticise the presenter and ABC.

"I can't believe ABC Fake News gave Jimmy Kimmel his job back. The White House was told by ABC that his Show was cancelled!" he wrote. "Something happened between then and now because his audience is GONE, and his 'talent' was never there. Why would they want someone back who does so poorly, who's not funny, and who puts the Network in jeopardy by playing 99% positive Democrat GARBAGE."

Trump went on to threaten network leaders with a lawsuit.

He also referenced the $15 million (£11 million) ABC News bosses agreed to pay towards his presidential library when they settled a defamation suit over an inaccurate on-air claim anchor George Stephanopoulos made about him in March 2024.

"He is yet another arm of the DNC and, to the best of my knowledge, that would be a major Illegal Campaign Contribution. I think we're going to test ABC out on this. Let's see how we do," the American leader continued. "Last time I went after them, they gave me $16 Million Dollars. This one sounds even more lucrative. A true bunch of losers! Let Jimmy Kimmel rot in his bad Ratings."

Representatives for Kimmel and ABC have not yet responded directly to Trump's social media comments.

But in his monologue on Tuesday evening, the comedian took a jab at the President.

"He tried his best to cancel me," he said. "Instead, he forced millions of people to watch the show."