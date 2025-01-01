John Boyega would have made huge changes to Star Wars films

John Boyega would have made the Star Wars sequels he appeared in differently if he produced them.

The 33-year-old actor played Finn in The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker, and he has not held back in sharing the three main things he would have changed to the films' plot if the star were in charge of making the movies - beginning with not killing off Han Solo (Harrison Ford) in The Force Awakens or Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) in The Last Jedi.

Appearing at Florida Supercon 2025, Boyega said - as quoted by Popverse.com: "If I was a producer on Star Wars from the beginning, you would have had a whole completely different thing. It would be mad.

"First of all, we’re not getting rid of Han Solo, Luke Skywalker, all these people. We're not doing that.

"The first thing we're going to do is fulfil their story, fulfil their legacy. We're going to make a good moment of handing on the baton.

Boyega said the new characters - including Finn - in his version of the films would face more challenges.

And he also touched upon how the new characters were "overpowered", such as when he and Daisy Ridley's alter ego Rey could create a lightsaber against Kylo Ren (Adam Driver).

He added: "Our new characters will not be OP'd [overpowered] in these movies. They won't just grab stuff and know what to do with it. No.

"You've got to struggle like every other character in this franchise. I'd do that."

Boyega would have looked at the stories from Star Wars' online video games, The Old Republic and Force Unleashed, to expand the film franchise's universe.

He said: "I'd look to the Old Republic stories.

"And see what we can add to the continuation of that. I would definitely want to see Force Unleashed stories in there.

"I would try to expand the Star Wars universe as much as possible while respecting the lore.

"If we're expanding the lore, we have to do it in within the respective boundaries that stay true."

But ultimately, the star said he would not kill off Luke Skywalker.

Boyega concluded: "But Luke Skywalker wouldn't be disappearing on a rock.

"Hell no. Standing there, and he's, like, a projector? I would want to give those characters way more way more."