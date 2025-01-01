Nicolas Cage to reunite with Con Air director

Nicolas Cage is to reunite with his Con Air director Simon West to make a new movie.

The pair have signed up for World War II spy thriller Fortitude almost three decades after their action blockbuster - about a mid-flight prison break - hit the big screen.

Fortitude producer Simon Afram said in a statement: "We are excited to bring together such a remarkable ensemble. Their chemistry and depth, paired with West’s direction, elevate this story into something truly gripping and unforgettable."

Cage is to star in the film alongside Sir Ben Kingsley, Ed Skrein, Matthew Goode, Alice Eve, Michael Sheen, and Lukas Haas.

The movie tells the story of the real life Operation Fortitude which used a series of deceptions including fictitious armies, fake military equipment and a network of spys to fool Nazi intelligence operatives and divert attention away from the beaches of France ahead of the 1944 Normandy landings.

The plot is believed to focus on the story of British Army officers Dudley Clarke and Thomas Argyll 'Tar' Robertson

Cage and West previously reteamed on 2012 movie Stolen in which the actor played a thief who gets caught up in a multi-million dollar blackmail plot.

The actor has previously admitted Con Air was "absurdity at its finest" especially scenes involving a toy rabbit his character Cameron Poe

is taking home for his daughter.

John Malkovich's character is seen holding up the toy and putting a gun to its head, declaring: "Make a move and the bunny gets it" while another scene shows Cage's character telling a prison officer: "Put the bunny back in the box."

During an interview with Vanity Fair, Cage said of the bunny scenes: "It’s absurdity at its finest, but again, if you sell it [laughs] with genuine emotion, and real determination, like this is the most serious thing in the world - and it is, because he has to give it [the bunny] to his daughter who he hasn’t seen in six years.

"It’s serious, and he means it, but it’s ridiculous and that’s what I love about it."

Reports suggest Fortitude begins filming in London in September ahead of a possible 2026 release date.