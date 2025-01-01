Apple postpones release of Jessica Chastain TV show

The release of Jessica Chastain's upcoming TV show about domestic extremism in the U.S. has been postponed.

The Savant, in which the Oscar-winning actress plays an investigator working to prevent domestic extremism, was set to premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday.

However, representatives for the streaming service announced on Tuesday that they were postponing the release.

"After careful consideration, we have made the decision to postpone The Savant," reads the statement. "We appreciate your understanding and look forward to releasing the series at a future date."

While they didn't elaborate on their decision, it's believed the move was made amid the current political climate following the assassination of right-wing political activist Charlie Kirk, who was fatally shot while on stage at Utah Valley University on 10 September.

According to the show's official logline, the political thriller "follows an undercover investigator known as 'The Savant' as she infiltrates online hate groups in an effort to stop domestic extremists before they act".

Chastain plays Jodi Goodwin, who secretly visits online message boards to try to draw out potential terrorists.

Earlier this week, the actress told Radio Times that she hated how timely and relevant the show was.

"I hate it. I hate that there are mass acts of violence. But maybe through this conversation and through unearthing this darkness in society, then we're gonna work together to fix it," she stated.

Chastain has yet to comment on the postponement. A new broadcast date has yet to be announced.