Emma Watson breaks silence on driving ban

Emma Watson has broken her silence over her recent driving ban.

The Harry Potter star was slapped with a six-month driving ban and ordered to pay a fine in July after admitting to driving her Audi at 38mph in a 30mph zone in Oxford, England the previous summer.

Watson already had nine penalty points on her licence at the time of the speeding incident, and the additional three points brought her to 12, prompting the temporary ban.

During an appearance on the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast on Wednesday, the British actress brought up the incident herself when host Jay asked what her day-to-day life looked like.

"I recently started riding a bicycle, and yes, I started riding a bicycle before my driving ban, but now it's particularly fortuitous," she said with a laugh, before Jay remarked that her ban was "mainstream news".

"Oh my God, I was getting phone calls, like it's on the BBC, it's on international worldwide news. I was like, my shame is everywhere," she quipped.

"I think, in a funny way, what the sweetest result of it was getting so many messages from people being like, 'It happened to me too. I feel you. This is awful. It sucks.' Which was kind of nice in a way. 'Do you need a lift?' I was like, actually, yes."

The 35-year-old, who hasn't acted since 2019's Little Women, noted that the incident exemplifies her "awkward transition" away from acting, as actors aren't allowed to drive themselves to set for insurance reasons.

"So I went from basically only driving myself on weekends or during holidays to then, when I became a student, driving myself all the time. And yeah, I did not have the experience or skills, clearly, which I now will and do," she shared.

Watson, who is studying at the University of Oxford, admitted that it has been a "humbling" experience to go from doing "extremely complex tasks" on film sets to being unable to do "pretty basic life things".

"I'm like, 'OK, Emma, you seem to be unable to remember keys, unable to keep yourself at 30 miles an hour in a 30-mile speed limit. You don't seem able to do some pretty basic life things,'" she shared.

"I had days where I just wanted to turn around to people and be like, 'I used to be good at things, OK? I used to be really good at things! I know it doesn't look like that right now but I used to.'"