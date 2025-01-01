Denis Villeneuve 'leads search for British actor to play James Bond'

Denis Villeneuve is reportedly set to lead the search for the next James Bond.

The long-running film franchise has been without a lead since Daniel Craig starred as Bond in 2021's No Time to Die, and although various big-name stars have been linked with the coveted role in recent years - including the likes of Idris Elba, Tom Hardy, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jacob Elordi, Tom Holland, and Harris Dickinson - Villeneuve will lead the search next year.

The 57-year-old director - who is set to direct his first-ever Bond movie - has been trusted to find the ideal actor to lead the franchise forward.

Villeneuve intends to focus his attention on the task after he completes production on Dune: Part Three, according to Deadline, which reports that the filmmaker is seeking a "fresh face" for the role.

It's also emerged that the next Bond will be male, as written by creator Ian Fleming, and he'll also hail for the British Isles. However, the new Bond won't be announced until 2026, despite years of comment and speculation about the franchise's future.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Taron Egerton rubbished suggestions that he could play Bond, insisting that he's too "messy" for the role.

The 35-year-old actor has been tipped to replace Daniel Craig as 007 - but Taron believes there are "so many cool, younger actors" who would be better suited to the role.

Asked about the possibility of playing Bond, he told Collider: "I don't think I'm a good choice for it. I think I'm too messy for that.

"I think I'm not— I really love James Bond and particularly Daniel Craig's tenure. But I think I wouldn't be good at it, and I think there's so many cool, younger actors who would be great for it. I think it would be wasted on me, probably."

Taron observed that leading the Bond franchise is "quite an undertaking". And he suggested that the scale of the project might not suit him, either.

The actor - who previously portrayed Sir Elton John in 2019's Rocketman - explained: "That's not to say that I don't have aspirations and plans and also that I wouldn't be interested in doing something that's more commercial, because of course I would. I think I'm a period in my life where, as you say, I've been probably following the things that speak to me on a creative level a little bit more, but, you know, I'm sure I won't feel that way forever.

"But James Bond is quite an undertaking and I think, one, as far as I'm aware, nobody's asking me to do it."