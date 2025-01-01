Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco to wed this weekend - report

Speculation is rife that Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are set to wed this weekend.

Multiple media outlets have reported that the nuptials are impending, as hints are dropped as to the exact date and location.

A recent Instagram post added fuel to the flames when Gomez shared a photo of makeup, a pair of black sunglasses and a silver purse with the caption, "Me, all weekend."

TMZ reported that animal rights group PETA gifted Gomez a supply of vegan caviar for the big day.

"Dear Selena and Benny," the organisation wrote in an accompanying letter. "Word on the street is that a celebration is right around the corner, and what better way to mark it than with Benny's favourite combo: chips, crème fraîche, chives and caviar, veganised! Caviar doesn't have to come from cruelty. The only thing better than a wedding toast is one topped with kindness."

TMZ also cites sources as revealing that the wedding will be in the Montecito or Santa Barbara area of Southern California, with the actual venue itself so hush-hush, not even the guests have been told yet.

Gomez and Blanco first started dating back in July 2023 after knowing each other professionally for years.

Blanco announced in December 2024 that he had popped the question.