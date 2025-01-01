Jimmy Kimmel scores record audience on return to TV

Jimmy Kimmel Live! has recorded a huge viewership boost for its post-suspension return.

As the late-night host jokingly predicted, his TV show viewing figures soared upon his return to ABC on Tuesday night after the network "indefinitely" suspended it last week.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! drew 6.26 million viewers on Tuesday night, according to Nielsen data, compared to its average of about 1.77 million viewers throughout the second quarter of 2025.

The early data doesn't include streaming, so the total audience for Tuesday's episode will likely increase.

The big figures also come despite two media companies, Nexstar and Sinclair, holding firm on the suspension, meaning the episode was not available in many major markets, representing about 23% of US households.

The saga started a week ago,when ABC indefinitely preempted Jimmy Kimmel Live! following a furore around Kimmel's comments about Charlies Kirk's killer.

The weeklong debacle that ensued drew international interest.

ABC parent company Disney shared that the opening monologue of Tuesday's show alone had garnered more than 26 million views on YouTube and other social platforms.

Kimmel's return to TV followed days of discussions between Disney and Kimmel as the dissent around the show's suspension grew louder among prominent celebrities and on both sides of the political divide.