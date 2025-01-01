NEWS William Shatner hospitalised after suffering medical emergency Newsdesk Share with :





William Shatner has reportedly been rushed to hospital after suffering a "medical emergency".



According to TMZ, emergency services were called to visit the Star Trek actor's home in Los Angeles on Wednesday afternoon.



Sources told the outlet that Shatner had experienced an issue with his blood sugar.



Paramedics chose to transport him to a local hospital in an ambulance as a precaution.



But despite his hospital trip, insiders emphasised that the 94-year-old was "good" and "resting comfortably".



Representatives for Shatner have not yet commented on the report.



Previously, the Boston Legal star offered up his thoughts on the secret to longevity during an appearance on The Dr. Oz Show.



"The truth of the matter is, I really don't know. The truth of the matter is, it's probably genetic," he told host Mehmet Oz. "I try to eat as purely as possible. I'm attracted to flour and sugar, but I try my best to avoid them. I exercise a lot, I ride horses competitively, so the stock answer is nutrition, exercise, and you're never too old to learn."

