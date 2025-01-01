Rebel Wilson to direct 'ultimate girl power' comedy film

Rebel Wilson is directing a new bold comedy film.

The 45-year-old star will also write, produce and star in Girl Group, with production currently underway in the UK and has an ensemble cast, including Mrs. Biggs actress Sheridan Smith, 44, Spice Girls group member Melanie Chisholm, 51, WandaVision's Randall Park, 51, and Pussycat Dolls group member Ashley Roberts, 44.

In the movie - which promises a "fresh, hilarious, and heartfelt take on fame, failure, and female empowerment" - Wilson plays a pop-diva who has been kicked out of her own girl group’s reunion tour and slapped with a sentence of court-ordered community service who seizes the chance to stage a comeback by coaching a group of misfit teen girls for a major record label audition.

However, her character pushes them too far, forcing her to confront the toxic industry that made her - and the self-destruction she cannot escape.

She said: “Ever since being a part of the Pitch Perfect franchise, I’ve always wanted to create something similar.

"Girl Group is just so fun and full of spirit that’s ready to have you singing and dancing out of the cinema.

"We have such an amazing team working on this - from Chris Scott, who choreographed Wicked most recently, to the music team that brought you A Star Is Born and Pitch Perfect.

"The cast is jam-packed with triple threats - or maybe I should say quadruple threats because they’re funny as well.

"And I am loving partnering with Live Nation Studios and [Future Artists Entertainment]. This is the ultimate girl power movie!”

Other stars cast in Girl Group are Derry Girls' Jamie Lee O’Donnell, 38, comedian Guz Khan, 39, All Saints group member Shaznay Lewis, 49, and 23-year-old singer Loren Gray.

They will form the girl band Girlfriends alongside Wilson’s character.

A nationwide search across the US was conducted to discover the young leads who will play the teen girl group coached by Wilson, with names to be announced soon.

Girl Group will be produced by Wilson under her Camp Sugar banner, alongside Matt Williams of Future Artists Entertainment, Ryan Kroft and Michael Rapino will Executive Produce for Live Nation Studios, with Chris Scott having recently choreographed The Wicked Movies.

Matt Williams said: “We couldn’t be more thrilled to bring together such a globally recognised and incredibly talented cast for Girl Group.

"This film is a true celebration of girl power for a new generation, and it’s been an absolute joy to collaborate with the amazing Rebel Wilson - her vision and passion are truly inspiring.

"We’re also proud and excited to embark on this new partnership with Live Nation Studios, whose dedication to groundbreaking storytelling perfectly aligns with our mission.

"Together, we’re ready to make something unforgettable that will resonate with audiences worldwide.”

Ryan added: “The timeless magic of a girl group and Rebel’s one-of-a-kind brand of comedy make this film a perfect fit for Live Nation Studios.

"The hilarious cast and music royalty cameos will make it a must-see for fans around the globe.”

Wilson notably made her directorial debut with The Deb, which closed the Toronto International Film Festival last year to critical acclaim.