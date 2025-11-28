Mark Ruffalo and Javier Bardem board Palestinian drama All That’s Left of You

Mark Ruffalo and Javier Bardem have joined All That’s Left of You.

The 57-year-old actor and the F1 star, 56, have signed on to director Cherien Dabis’ upcoming drama as executive producers.

The film follows a Palestinian family over several decades, and is loosely inspired by the experiences of Dabis’ family - who came from Palestine and Jordan.

Set in the Occupied West Bank during the 1980s, All That’s Left of You begins with a Palestinian teenager drawn into a protest that alters the course of his family’s future.

In the wake of its aftermath, his mother, Hanan, recounts the journey that brought them to that pivotal moment.

Spanning seventy years, the sweeping narrative follows the struggles and resilience of a displaced family, capturing both the wounds of loss and the enduring strength of survival.

In a statement, Dabis said: “I’m beyond thrilled to have two people I deeply admire, Javier Bardem and Mark Ruffalo, join us in amplifying the urgency and importance of this film.

“All that’s Left of You takes audiences back to 1948 - the origin of Palestinian displacement - and follows one family across nearly eight decades, shaped by political forces beyond their control.

“It is the untold story of how Palestinians first became refugees, and how that history led us to the present moment.

“To understand what’s happening in Gaza today, we must first understand the history of how we arrived here.”

As well as directing and writing the film, Dabis stars in All That’s Left of You alongside her father Mohammad Bakri, and sons Saleh Bakri and Adam Bakri.

Ruffalo praised the movie’s portrayal of the “Nakba” (catastrophe) - the Palestinian term for the expulsion of its people in 1948 - for its “authenticity, compassion, and grace”.

He said: “It reminds us that even in the face of unimaginable loss, our way forward lies in empathy, in finding meaning in grief, and in choosing humanity over vengeance.

“Cherien Dabis and her remarkable cast have created something timeless and essential, telling not only the story of the Palestinian people, but the universal story of all who have endured oppression, displacement, and violence.

“This film offers another possibility: the chance to move toward collective healing and a more just and peaceful future. I’m honored to join as an executive producer at such a vital time.”

Meanwhile, Bardem - who is an outspoken advocate for Palestine - said: “Cherien’s beautiful, intelligent, and deeply moving film All That’s Left of You powerfully captures the true story of Palestine that has never been told before in a way that is both artistic and authentic.

“As an audience, we journey through the memories of one family across three generations, witnessing their unbreakable bond and unwavering resilience.

“I am proud and honored to join her in bringing this film to audiences everywhere at this most urgent moment. It is a story that will stay with you for years to come.”

A theatrical run for All That’s Left of You is planned to start in Los Angeles on November 28, 2025, before it comes to select cities on January 9, 2026 ahead of its nationwide release.