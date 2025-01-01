Brooklyn Beckham praises 'supportive' wife Nicola Peltz amid family feud rumours

Brooklyn Beckham has heaped praise on his "very supportive" wife Nicola Peltz while addressing the feud rumours surrounding his family.

The 26-year-old, who is the eldest child of David and Victoria Beckham, first sparked speculation of a feud in May when he and Nicola didn't attend David's 50th birthday celebrations.

The rumours have continued to intensify ever since, and they ramped up even further when none of Brooklyn's family members were allegedly invited to the couple's wedding vow renewal ceremony in August.

During an interview with the Daily Mail at the Ryder Cup All-Star Match golf tournament in New York on Wednesday, Brooklyn was asked how he copes with all the gossip about his family and his private life.

"There's always going to be people saying negative things but I have a very supportive wife," he replied. "Me and her, we just do our thing, we just keep our heads down and work. And we're happy."

The photographer and chef added that he "never" worries about what is said about his personal life.

"Everyone is always going to say rubbish. I just try and do this, play some golf with some friends. It's good fun," he stated.

Brooklyn did not confront the rumours directly or clarify if he's on speaking terms with his parents and three siblings, Romeo, Cruz and Harper.

He was last publicly photographed with his family in December last year. In the most recent development in the ongoing saga, he failed to acknowledge his brother Romeo's 23rd birthday on 1 September.

Brooklyn married the Bates Motel actress in 2022, and they are based in the U.S.