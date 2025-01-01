Emma Watson is open for conversation with J.K. Rowling about transgender rights

Emma Watson will "always" be open to having a conversation with J.K. Rowling about her views on transgender rights.

The Harry Potter actress and her co-stars Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint publicly pledged their support for the transgender community in 2020 after the Harry Potter author expressed anti-trans views, and Rowling has since criticised them for opposing her so publicly.

Reflecting on the situation on the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast, the 35-year-old told host Shetty that she will "always" be up for a "dialogue" with Rowling.

"I think the thing I'm most upset about is that a conversation was never made possible," Watson added.

The Little Women actress candidly explained that Rowling's controversial views haven't stopped her from treasuring her positive personal experiences with the writer while making the Harry Potter films, which were released between 2001 and 2011.

"I will never believe that one negates the other and that my experience of that person, I don't get to keep and cherish," she shared. "I think it's my deepest wish that I hope people who don't agree with my opinion will love me, and I hope I can keep loving people who I don't necessarily share the same opinion with."

Watson insisted that it's "wrong" to treat people like they're "disposable" and that everyone should be treated with "dignity and respect", whatever the conversation is.

"There is just no world in which I could ever cancel her out for, or cancel that out, for anything," she stated. "I just don't know what else to do other than hold these two seemingly incompatible things together at the same time and just hope maybe they will one day resolve or cojoin themselves and maybe accept that they never will, but they can both still be true."

She continued, "I can love her, I can know she loved me, I can be grateful to her, I can know the things that she said are true, and there can be this whole other thing. My job feels like to just hold all of it, but the bigger thing is just what she's done will never be taken away from me."