Alyssa Milano gets breast implants removed: 'Today, I am free'

Alyssa Milano has undergone surgery to get her breast implants removed.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the Charmed actress posted a photo of herself sitting in a hospital gown and tagged Beverly Hills-based plastic surgeon Dr. Tim Neavin.

In the accompanying caption, Alyssa opened up about the reasons why she decided to get the implants taken out.

"Today I'm releasing those false narratives, the parts of me that were never actually parts of me," she began. "I'm letting go of the body that was sexualized, that was abused, that I believed was necessary for me to be attractive; to be loved; to be successful; to be happy. And in doing so, I hope I am releasing my daughter Bella from ever feeling those same unhealthy demands."

Alyssa went on to insist she didn't judge women who find "freedom and beauty" in breast implants.

However, she credited women like Michelle Visage for inspiring her and "countless others" to "find our own way" when it comes to cosmetic surgery.

"Today I am loved, I am feminine, I am attractive, and I am successful," the 52-year-old continued. "None of that is because of my implants. I will still be all of those things when I wake up and they are gone. There is so much and joy in that knowledge and freedom in letting go of what was never me in the first place. Today, I'm my authentic self. Today, I'm free."

And several hours after the surgery, Alyssa returned to the post to share an update with fans.

"I'm cozy in my bed eating the food my mama made me. Thank you for all the kind words. I appreciate the support," she added.

Following her candid post, Alyssa received supportive messages from a number of her celebrity followers.

"I'M THRILLED FOR YOU! The heal is real baby! See you on the lighter side," wrote RuPaul's Drag Race judge Michelle, while Nicole Scherzinger added: "Love you! Your liberation will inspire and liberate others!"