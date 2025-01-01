Jessica Chastain criticises Apple's decision to postpone The Savant

Jessica Chastain is "not aligned" with Apple executives over their decision to postpone the release of The Savant.

In the new miniseries, the Oscar-winning actress plays an investigator working to prevent domestic extremism.

While The Savant was set to premiere via Apple TV+ this week, a representative for the media giant announced on Wednesday that after "careful consideration", they had decided to shelve the crime thriller for the time being.

Following the news, Chastain took to Instagram to express her disappointment.

"I want to say how much I value my partnership with Apple. They've been incredible collaborators and I deeply respect their team," she began. "That said, I wanted to reach out and let you know that we're not aligned on the decision to pause the release of The Savant."

While Apple bosses didn't elaborate on their decision to put a hold on the programme, it's likely the move was made amid the current political climate in the U.S. following the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

The right-wing political activist was fatally shot while on stage at Utah Valley University on 10 September.

However, Chastain, who also executive produced the show, argued that its content makes its release more urgent than ever.

She also listed a number of recent gun violence incidents in America, including assassination attempts on President Donald Trump.

"These incidents, though far from encompassing the full range of violence witnessed in the United States, illustrate a broader mindset that crosses the political spectrum and must be confronted," the 48-year-old continued. "I've never shied away from difficult subjects, and while I wish this show wasn't so relevant, unfortunately it is. The Savant is about the heroes who work every day to stop violence before it happens, and honoring their courage feels more urgent than ever. While I respect Apple's decision to pause the release for now, I remain hopeful the show will reach audiences soon."

To conclude, Chastain promised to keep fans updated on the status of The Savant.

"Until then, I'm wishing safety and strength for everyone, and I'll let you know if and when The Savant is released," she added.