Pete Davidson defends Pedro Pascal against online critics

Pete Davidson has defended Pedro Pascal against online critics.

The Saturday Night Live alum has spoken out in support of The Last of Us actor, who some social media users have criticised for appearing "in everything" lately.

Pete addressed the criticism during an appearance on Theo Von's podcast This Past Weekend, using Pedro as an example of how quickly Hollywood stars can be built up and torn down.

"F**king two years ago he's a hardworking, great actor," the comedy star said. "But everyone was like, he's worked so hard and has been a struggling actor. F**king blows up so f**king hard. Everyone's like, 'Daddy, daddy! Yeah, daddy, daddy.'"

Pete, 31, continued, "Then a year later, he's, like, in everything now 'cuz he's hot and big and everyone's like, 'Go the f**k away, dude.'"

He argued that actors deserve "time to adjust to that new level of fame", noting Pedro's long career before his recent surge in popularity.

"He's been banging at it for 30 years and now he's like he's learning how to go get a cup of coffee or like deal with someone that taps you on the shoulder while you have your earbuds in and freaks you out," he said. "You got to give that guy a f**king second to, like, adjust."

Pedro's breakthrough came in 2014 with his role as Oberyn Martell in Game of Thrones, followed by Narcos, The Mandalorian and The Last of Us. But it's in the past two years that he has cemented his blockbuster status, with major roles in Gladiator II, Materialists and The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Pete predicted a similar trajectory for actor Walton Goggins, who recently found mainstream fame in The White Lotus.

"They're going to do it with Walton Goggins ... next," he said. "It's like we build everybody up," he said. "It's, like, so fast to turn (on the celebrity)."

"The turn is crazy," host Theo said, to which Pete replied, "Bro. It's, like, within months."