Kris Jenner tricked Kim Kardashian into blind date by claiming it was job interview

Kris Jenner once set her daughter Kim Kardashian up on a blind date by pretending it was a job interview.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, the 44-year-old reality star revealed that her mum set her up with a TV executive in the days before they became famous on Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

However, Kris told her it was a job interview, so Kim brought along a physical copy of her CV.

"She told me it was a job interview, but she told him it was a date. And so I pull up and I go and I'm talking about like what I want to do and I had a résumé on me!" she recalled. "I don't think she thought I'd be so prepared to bring a résumé... I was like, 'I'm going to kill you (mum).'"

The reality star subtly put her CV back in her bag after she realised "what was up" five minutes into the date, but it didn't work out as they had no chemistry.

Kim claimed that the TV executive didn't know she thought it was a job interview "until like years and years later", however, Kris, who was standing off-stage, insisted, "He totally knew because he was also an Emmy Award-winning..."

The SKIMS founder cut her off before she revealed more, and Kris continued, "I'm not going to say his name, but he said, 'Would it help if I brought my Emmy with me?' He was kidding. But I thought, this is never going to work."

Kim added, "So you also wanted to set me up with someone that thought an Emmy was what was going to seal the deal? Hmm."

Despite the mishap, the star still trusts her mum's dating advice. However, her sister Khloé, who was also in the studio, ruled herself out of setting up any dates, joking that she's "not known for a good picker".

Kim quipped, "Same, babe."

The TV star has been married three times, to Damon Thomas, Kris Humphries and Kanye West. Since divorcing the rapper, the father of her four children, she has dated comedian Pete Davidson and American football star Odell Beckham Jr.