NEWS Sacha Baron Cohen moves on from divorce with OnlyFans model





Sacha Baron Cohen has reportedly stepped out for a date with an OnlyFans model after finalising his divorce from Isla Fisher.



The Borat star was photographed with 27-year-old Hannah Palmer as they left dinner together at a Los Angeles restaurant earlier this week, as shown in pictures obtained by the Sun newspaper.



The outlet claims that the couple left the restaurant separately, but then jumped into the same Cadillac Escalade limousine that whisked them away.



Internet personality Palmer looked chic in a leopard-print dress and boots, while Cohen kept it casual in a T-shirt and flat cap.



The pair reportedly arrived at the upscale venue at 8.30 pm, and spent two hours inside, appearing to be deep in conversation.



The outlet further reported that Palmer later headed to a party hosted by Paris Hilton, although it's unclear if Cohen joined her there.



According to the Sun, the Ali G star and Palmer first met at filmmaker and actor Taika Waititi's 50th birthday bash hosted in Ibiza, Spain, last month.



The influencer, who's reportedly a friend of Waititi's wife, Rita Ora, was introduced to Cohen at the party.



Cohen and Fisher were married from 2010 until last year. They have one child together.

