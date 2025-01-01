Quinta Brunson settles divorce after three-year marriage

Quinta Brunson and Kevin Anik have reached a settlement in their divorce case.

The Abbott Elementary creator and star reached a settlement in the pair's divorce, six months after she first filed.

According to documents obtained by People magazine, Brunson and Anik agreed to an uncontested divorce, eliminating the need for further legal involvement.

They listed their date of separation as 1 December 2024, after leaving it undetermined in the initial filing.

Because the former couple made a written agreement outside of court, the exact details of their settlement are not known. However, the declaration indicates that it includes an arrangement regarding spousal support.

Brunson plays Janine Teagues in Abbott Elementary, the TV show that she created. She also executive produces and writes for the teacher-inspired series which debuted in 2021.

Brunson announced their engagement with a photo of her ring in July 2020.

She confirmed she and Anik were married by referring to him as her husband in her 2022 Emmy Awards acceptance speech, when she won Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series for her work on Abbott Elementary.

"I have to thank my mom, dad, brothers and sisters, my cousins... my wonderful husband because he's the most supportive man I've ever known."