Paulina Porizkova reveals heartbreak over death of close friend

Cover girl Paulina Porizkova has broken down in tears over the death of a close friend.

The Vogue supermodel took to Instagram to share her heartbreak over the recent loss.

"A dear friend, Mistie Dawn Savage Maguire, passed peacefully in her home with her husband by her side," began the Nightcap actor. "Todd called us a little later to let us know."

Maguire had been battling stage four colorectal cancer, which moved from her colon to her liver, then to her lungs. The Ohio resident also suffered from heart failure.

Porizkova added, "And I really miss my friend. My friend, who despite battling cancer - and battling it so hard because nobody wanted to live more than Mistie, she has three beautiful, talented daughters, she has a husband that she adores and who adores her. She was not ready to go, and she gave it her all.

"Boy, I've never seen anyone with that much courage. Um, and yet so kind and gentle to battle so hard.

"It turns out cancer doesn't really care how much of a warrior you are."

Maguire's husband first shared the sad news on Wednesday evening.

"Mistie passed away this morning here at home after a brave and courageous battle against cancer. She passed in peace and without pain."