William Shatner insists he's 'perfectly fine' after brief hospitalisation

William Shatner has insisted he is "fine" after a brief hospitalisation this week.

On Wednesday, editors at TMZ reported that emergency services were called to the Star Trek actor's home in Los Angeles.

Shatner was transferred to a local hospital as a precaution.

Sources told the outlet that the 94-year-old had experienced an issue with his blood sugar.

Following the report, Shatner issued a statement via Instagram in which he maintained he is doing O.K.

"I overindulged. I thank you all for caring but I'm perfectly fine. I keep telling you all: don't trust tabloids or AI!" he wrote.

In addition, Shatner shared a post showing him posing in a suit with a large moustache.

"Rumors of my demise have been greatly exaggerated!" the caption reads, a humorous misquote of Mark Twain's famous line, "The report of my death was an exaggeration."

Representatives for Shatner have not shared any further details on his health.

Previously, the Boston Legal star offered his thoughts on the secret to longevity during an interview for The Guardian in 2021.

"Well, I don't have any secret potions. It must be genetic. I ride a lot of horses and I'm into the bewilderment of the world, so I open my heart and head into the curiosity of how things work," he commented at the time.