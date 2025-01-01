Glen Powell recalls awkward encounter with 'recently cancelled' celebrity

Glen Powell has opened up about an awkward encounter he had with a "recently cancelled" celebrity.

During an interview for the Therapuss with Jake Shane podcast on Thursday, the Twisters actor promoted his upcoming TV show, Chad Powers.

In the series, Glen plays a college football quarterback who disgraces himself after a championship game but disguises himself as the titular Chad Powers in an attempt to start over.

Reflecting on the emergence of cancel culture, the Texas native described the apprehension he experienced when a "toxic" celebrity approached him for a photo at a recent event.

"I was at a party and there was somebody that had basically been on the ropes in terms of sort of getting cancelled... It was one of those Hollywood parties where it's like there are cameras and press and all that stuff," he began. "And this person had made a lot of, some of my favourite movies, and I was like, 'Oh, like, this is great.' He came up and he said, 'Nice to meet you,' so I was like, 'Oh, big fan!' and then a photographer said, 'Hey, can we take a picture of the two of you guys?'"

Glen went on to emphasise that he was a fan of the unnamed person's work but not of their "choices".

"But then when they want to take a picture with you, I realised very quickly how like, I was like, 'Oh, I don't know if it's a good idea.' He clearly clocked that I was like, 'Oh, this is probably not a good idea,'" the 36-year-old continued. "And I realised this guy, his face is toxic, you know, like going out to the world. Like people are having a visceral reaction to this person in terms of the bad choices they've made."

Elsewhere in the conversation, Glen discussed how he and the producers wanted to delve into the phenomenon of cancel culture in Chad Powers.

"And, you know, the character that I play in Chad, it's like Russ Holliday is a guy that just made a mistake, right? He's not a bad guy. Some of these other people that get cancelled... they should lie where they're shot. But like with Russ, he made a mistake. He acted, you know, poorly about it and the world kind of didn't forgive him and he couldn't forgive himself. And what I found to be really interesting is that in today's day and age."

Chad Powers is set to premiere via Hulu on 30 September.