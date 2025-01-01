Natalie Dormer donating salary from The Lady over Sarah Ferguson's email to Jeffrey Epstein

Natalie Dormer is donating her salary from her upcoming TV series, The Lady, following revelations about Sarah Ferguson's correspondence with Jeffrey Epstein.

The British actress plays the Duchess of York, the former wife of Prince Andrew, in the upcoming ITV and BritBox drama series The Lady.

However, the Game of Thrones star has now revealed that she will not be promoting the series following the recent publication of Ferguson's 2011 email to the late sex offender.

In a statement to Variety, Dormer explained her reasons for accepting the role in the first place.

"When I agreed to take the role in The Lady, I knew portraying the script's Sarah Ferguson would require nuance," she began. "People are layered, their journeys are full of highs and lows, and as an actor, my job is to lean into those elements and bring them to life with honesty and empathy."

The actress went on to say that she could not, in good conscience, promote the project after Ferguson called Epstein a "supreme friend" in the leaked email.

"Since completing the project, new information has come to light that makes it impossible for me to reconcile my values with Sarah Ferguson's behaviour, which I believe is inexcusable," she said. "For that reason, I will not be taking part in the promotion of the project."

Dormer added that she has donated her "entire salary" from the series to the National Association for People Abused in Childhood (NAPAC) and the Centre of Expertise on Child Sexual Abuse.

Ferguson has been dropped as a patron or ambassador from several charities, such as Teenage Cancer Trust, the Children's Literacy Charity and the British Heart Foundation, after excerpts from her correspondence were published over the weekend.

In the emails, she described Epstein as a "steadfast, generous and supreme friend" to her and her family, and "humbly apologised" for declaring in an interview that she had cut all ties with him.

Ferguson's spokesperson insisted that the Duchess stood by her public condemnation of Epstein and explained that the email was written after he threatened to sue her for defamation.

Epstein was convicted of soliciting prostitution from a minor in 2008 and served time in prison. He died by suicide in his jail cell in August 2019, weeks after being arrested on sex trafficking charges.