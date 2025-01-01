The best movies are polarising, says Madelaine Petsch

Madelaine Petsch thinks the best films are "polarising".

The 31-year-old actress insists she doesn't pay any attention to movie critics, and instead simply wants to feel "proud" of her own performances.

She told People: "You kind of can’t avoid [reviews] on social media. It’s going to show up on my 'For You' page on TikTok, or my producer’s going to send it to me. It is what it is.

"At the end of the day, what’s most important is that I’m proud of my performance. That’s literally the only thing I can control."

Madelaine doesn't worry at all if any of her projects prove to be divisive.

She explained: "I think the best films are polarising. That’s what makes film and art so cool."

Madelaine has played a variety of roles in her relatively brief career. But the actress feels connected to each and every one of her on-screen characters.

The actress said: "I really believe that every character I play has a piece of me in them and then they leave a piece of themselves in me that I can take with me through my life."

Madelaine has reprised the role of Maya Lucas to star in The Strangers - Chapter 2, and she relished returning to the character.

The actress shared: "She’s got an insane resilience and tenacity that I really admire and would love to take more of.

"We think very similarly. Honestly, I think we are similarly resilient. I just don’t know if I could do what she does, but then at the same time, I’m sure at the beginning of movie one, Maya didn’t think she could do all the stuff she’s doing now."

Meanwhile, Madelaine recently insisted that she had to earn her executive producer credit for The Strangers – Chapter 2.

The actress stars alongside Gabriel Basso and Ema Horvath in the new horror movie, but she also landed a producing credit for the project.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, she explained: "I actually did not have the credit at first.

"I was asked to be an actor in the film, and I wholeheartedly said yes. I then came on set and said, 'Hey guys, I have some script thoughts. Would you be willing to listen to them?' And that ultimately became [producer] Courtney Solomon and I editing the script every day after set, going through shot lists with Renny [Harlin] and being more sewn into the fabric of the story in a producorial way. So they offered me the EP credit; it was not a vanity credit that I got.

"Usually, they’ll do that to pay actors less money because they don’t have a lot of money. They’ll be like, 'We’ll give you an EP credit, which will help you, but it’s a vanity credit.' So I got offered this credit because I was actually doing the work."