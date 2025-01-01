Social Network sequel gets new title

The Social Network sequel has a new title and release date.

Aaron Sorkin’s eagerly-awaited follow-up to the 2010 blockbuster, which told the story of Facebook’s creation and starred Jesse Eisenberg as founder Mark Zuckerberg, will be called The Social Reckoning and will be released on October 9, 2026.

Mikey Madison and Jeremy Allen White will star in the sequel, alongside Jeremy Strong.

Strong is set to take over from Eisenberg in portraying Facebook founder Zuckerberg, with writer /director Sorkin replacing David Fincher behind the camera.

The new movie will focus on Facebook engineer Frances Haugen (Madison) who teams up with Wall Street Journal reporter Jeff Horwitz (White) to bring attention to the social network’s biggest secrets.

The screenplay delves into the story behind the Wall Street Journal's Facebook Files, which were a series of October 2021 articles by Horowitz.

The pieces sought to expose Facebook's inner workings, and the harms caused by them.

The movie will also delve into the impact the site has on teenagers and preteens, as well as violence, and its wider effect on countries around the world.

Back in 2021, Sorkin opened up on his plans for a sequel, insisting "what has been going on with Facebook these last few years is a story very much worth telling”.

He told The Town podcast last year: “Facebook has been, among other things, tuning its algorithm to promote the most divisive material possible.

"Because that is what will increase engagement. That is what will get you to — what they call inside the hallways of Facebook — ‘the infinite scroll’…

"There’s supposed to be a constant tension at Facebook between growth and integrity. There isn’t. It’s just growth.”