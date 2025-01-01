Jenna Ortega and Emma Myers were 'so scared' of Wednesday's body-swap storyline

Jenna Ortega and Emma Myers were scared of their characters swapping bodies during an episode of Wednesday.

During season two, Ortega's stoic and deadpan Wednesday Addams inadvertently swaps bodies with her friend and Nevermore Academy roommate, the fun and lively Enid Sinclair, played by Myers.

In an interview with Netflix's Tudum, the Scream actress admitted that she didn't have enough time to prepare to play Wednesday's polar opposite, so the prospect of filming the episode was "really terrifying".

"It was scary - I haven't really had to do something like that in a while," she continued. "And obviously, Emma, what you do with this character is so specific and so good - it's so big, and bubbly, and bright. It requires a lot of physicality.

"I was shooting every day, I wanted to research and prepare more, but I was still practising cello, and swordfighting... I felt really unprepared, and I just had to go off of what I had seen you do."

Myers was also "so scared" and in need of "more time to prepare", so she used Ortega's portrayal of Wednesday for reference during filming.

"I had clips of you pulled up when we were filming," she shared. "I enjoyed it because I didn't have to use that much energy - it was actually a nice break. It's totally different. Because when I'm playing Enid, I have to remind myself to keep moving. I can't just sit still, I have to be doing something. Whereas playing Wednesday, if I even moved slightly, we'd have to restart. I kept getting told, 'You have to stand very, very still.'"

Wednesday season two is now streaming on Netflix. The show has already been renewed for a third series.