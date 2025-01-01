Honey Boo Boo taken to hospital after car crash

Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson has been involved in a car accident.

The reality star's mother, Mama June Shannon, revealed in an Instagram post that Thompson was "T-boned" while pulling out of her driveway in Denver.

"Somebody actually wasn't paying attention and T-boned her on her road," Mama June shared in a video message. "They are always speeding on the road."

The Toddlers & Tiaras mum said the driver of the other vehicle admitted he was "going 40 miles an hour and probably wasn't paying attention".

"But anyway, with that being said, Alana is fine," Mama June continued. "She was hit on the driver's side of her car. It could have been a lot worse. She was taken to the hospital. She does have back pain, she is having some headache issues, but we are headed to Denver to get her a rental car and to get her set.

"She is banged up a little bit, but other than that, she is OK." She added that her daughter is currently at home and resting.

Thompson is currently pursuing a nursing degree at Regis University in Colorado. Despite the accident, Mama June reported that Thompson insisted on still attending her first day and planned to "get up in the morning and go".