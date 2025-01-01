US reality show Meet the Putmans devastated by triple death

Three of the Meet the Putmans reality show family members have died in a car accident.

A statement shared via the family's Instagram account told of the deaths of patriarch Bill Putman, his wife Barb Putman, and their daughter-in-law Megan Putman.

"I come to you with a heavy heart, asking for your prayers. Our family was in a tragic car accident and we lost Papa, Neenee and Aunt Megan," the statement read. "They have gone home to be with the Lord."

Other members of the family sustained injuries in the crash.

"Please keep Uncle Blake, Lulu, Alena, Noah and Gia in your prayers as they remain in the hospital," the statement continued. "We are asking for complete healing and strength for each of them."

Meet the Putmans was broadcast on US TV in 2017, chronicling the daily lives of Bill and Barb's extended multi-generational family of 25 living under one roof.

The docuseries was later revived and retitled Growing Up Putman, and aired on YouTube in 2021.

The late couple's son, Blake, who was injured in the crash, was married to Megan for 18 years ahead of her tragic death. They shared three children.

"My entire family all proclaimed that Jesus Christ is our Lord and Saviour," the statement continued. "He is our hope, our peace and our salvation. Even in this time of heartbreak, we rest in knowing that God is in control."