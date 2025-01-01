Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco marry

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have tied the knot in a romantic ceremony.

Gomez revealed the news via Instagram, sharing a carousel of images from the big day. The series of photos and clips from the nuptials had the simple caption: "9.27.25."

The photos and videos show the newlyweds embracing, holding hands and enjoying the moment. A few close-up shots show Gomez's bouquet of white flowers and her wedding rings.

The bride and groom both wore Ralph Lauren. Gomez's dress featured a halter-style bodice with floral details and an open back, while Blanco wore a classic black tuxedo and bow tie.

The couple's wedding venue was revealed on 16 September when a source told The Sun newspaper that the lovebirds would say "I do" at a private estate in Santa Barbara.

After the pair's initial wedding plans were leaked on 14 July - including the guest list, date and location - security became a high priority in planning the special day, ensuring the safety of A-list guests including Taylor Swift.

Gomez and Blanco's relationship timeline began with a professional collaboration in 2015 on her album Revival.

They confirmed a romantic relationship in December 2023 and became engaged a year later in December 2024.