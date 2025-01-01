Tom Holland 'feeling better' following on-set Spider-Man injury

Tom Holland has shared a health update with fans.

The star is on pause from filming Spider-Man: Brand New Day after suffering a concussion on the Glasgow set.

Holland noted he's "feeling better and on the mend" amid the week-long suspension from filming.

He shared video from a recent gala for his parents' nonprofit The Brothers Trust, which he attended with his fiancée and co-star, Zendaya, after sustaining the injury on Friday.

"What a night! Another huge success," Holland captioned the Instagram post.

"The Brothers Trust means more to me than I could possibly say, and I have to say a huge thank you to my mum and her wonderful friends for putting on another incredible night.

"Raising money for fantastic causes and having fun doing it! I'm sorry I had to leave early, but I'm feeling better and on the mend. A huge thanks to my dad for taking over after I left. The show got considerably funnier."

Last week, Deadline reported that filming had halted on Spider-Man: Brand New Day after Holland was treated for a mild concussion, reportedly sustained during a stunt gone wrong.

The actor was taken to the hospital and examined, but not admitted. No one else was hurt in the incident.