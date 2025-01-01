Jeffrey Wright will say yes to Wes Anderson no matter what role he's offered

Jeffrey Wright will happily join any Wes Anderson project regardless of the part.

The Westworld actor first collaborated with the famed filmmaker on 2021's The French Dispatch and has since returned for Anderson's subsequent films Asteroid City and The Phoenician Scheme.

Reflecting on their ongoing collaborations, Wright admitted to Collider that he immediately knows he's going to say yes to Anderson's next project whenever he reaches out.

"It doesn't matter what the part is. (Wes) will call up or email and say, 'Hey, I've got a new piece. Here it is. Give it a read. Let me know what you think, if you want to," he said.

The Batman actor noted that he doesn't need to read the script - because he will say yes regardless - but does so out of respect for The Grand Budapest Hotel filmmaker.

"I just have such respect for him and trust in him, and I very much appreciate the trust he has in me in helping him to realise these various visions that he conjures up in his films," he explained.

Wright also shared that he worked on Anderson's offbeat comedy at the same time as Spike Lee's crime thriller Highest 2 Lowest.

"I think I'm probably the only person in the history of cinema who worked on a Spike Lee movie and a Wes Anderson movie simultaneously. Safe to say, that's going to hold up for a while," he joked about the two extremely different projects.

Both films premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May. The Phoenician Scheme opened in cinemas later that month, while Highest 2 Lowest was released on Apple TV+ in early September.