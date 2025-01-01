Terence Crawford stopped at gunpoint for reckless driving

Terence 'Bud' Crawford received a traffic ticket for reckless driving early on Sunday morning.

The stop came hours after thousands of people attended a downtown parade held in his honour in Omaha.

Omaha Mayor John Ewing and Police Chief Todd Schmaderer said in a statement on Sunday that they had ordered a review of the traffic stop and that there will be an internal affairs investigation.

The statement said officials were aware of a video circulating on social media regarding a traffic stop involving the newly crowned super middleweight boxing champ.

The clip shows Crawford being forced out of a car at gunpoint by police.

An Omaha, Nebraska police spokesman told ESPN that the video is from a mobile phone from someone inside Crawford's car.

According to the statement, police stopped a vehicle they said was driving recklessly shortly before 1:30 am.

While speaking with the driver, an officer saw a firearm on the driver's side floorboard. Four people in the car were ordered out of the vehicle at gunpoint.

The driver was later identified as Crawford, who was cited for reckless driving. One passenger, a member of Crawford's security team, was found to be carrying a legal firearm. Police said all occupants were legally permitted to carry firearms.

Crawford had been celebrating his unanimous decision victory over Canelo Alvarez. With the win, he became the first male boxer in the four-belt era to be undisputed champ in three weight classes.