Kieran Culkin and Jazz Charton expecting third child

Kieran Culkin and his wife, Jazz Charton, have confirmed they are expecting their third child.

The pair stepped out on the opening night of the Broadway show Waiting for Godot in New York City on Sunday.

The Succession actor flashed a cheerful smile as he posed proudly with his hand resting on Charton's baby bump.

The couple - who tied the knot in 2013 - are already parents to daughter Kinsey, six, and son Wilder, four.

Culkin famously asked his wife for more kids while accepting the award for outstanding lead actor in a drama series for his role in Succession at the Emmys in January 2024.

He later told reporters at the same event that he'd been wanting more kids "for a while".

"Jazz said, 'Maybe if you win the Emmy,'" he continued.

"I didn't bring it up for months, and then when I won the Globe, I said, 'Do you remember what you said?' And she was like, 'What? No. What did I say? I don't remember this.'

"Then it all came back to her," Culkin continued. "So she spent the whole week being nervous."

Charton reportedly further promised she'd agree to four children if he won an Oscar. Culkin won the best supporting actor Oscar for A Real Pain in March.