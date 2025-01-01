Colin Farrell reveals The Batman Part II is 'deeper' and 'scarier'

Colin Farrell has revealed The Batman Part II is "deeper" and "scarier" than the first film.

The actor made his debut at villain The Penguin in the 2022 blockbuster - which featured Robert Pattinson in the role of the Caped Crusader - but he only appeared in five scenes and Farrell has admitted his role in the follow-up is "even smaller".

He told The Hollywood Reporter: "I’ve got an even smaller role in this one. But I’m OK with that … I’ve read the script, from start to finish, and I can’t say much about it.

"But it’s deeper, scarier, the stakes are bigger. I’m really excited to see it."

Despite only making a brief appearance in The Batman, Farrell was able to bring his character back in spin-off TV series The Penguin.

In the interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Farrell admitted landing the role was a dream come true for "that child in Dublin who used to draw Batman signals on his jeans" but he initially didn't understand director Matt Reeves' vision for the villain.

He explained: "I was so excited when I got the script and then I read it and was like ‘I’ve only got five scenes'. I didn’t really get it either.

"I thought he was a bit silly, a bit of a putz ...

"I’ll never forget it. Matt went: 'Come in, come in.' And he opened up his laptop and showed it [a visual mock-up of The Penguin's make-up] to me.

"The first time I saw it, the cogs crunched. Everything in the script became clear. Every little pockmark.

"The character was ferocious looking, but I could imagine every aspect of the character’s life, even moving ones. It just gave me so much information."

Reeves is returning to direct the second film and he previously revealed the villain in The Batman Part II will be unlike any previously seen on screen.

The 59-year-old director also told Variety the upcoming movie’s story will shift its focus towards its hero Bruce Wayne, who will again be played by Robert, 39, after the first instalment placed greater emphasis on Batman’s early years as Gotham’s masked vigilante.

The film is due to begin filming in spring 2026, with a theatrical release planned for October 2027.

Reeves said: “In a lot of the other films, which I love, once you get past the origin tale, which we didn’t quite do, but we did something that referred to his origins, then you start telling the Rogues Gallery story and that character’s sort of arch.

"But I never wanted to lose Robert at the center of these stories, and so that is really what we set our aim on."

Speaking about how the sequel’s approach shaped the choice of villain, Matt added: “The antagonist for The Batman Part II has never really been done in a movie before."

He said secrecy around the project is paramount, revealing: "We put (the script) into a secret pouch that literally has a lock on it with a code.

"Robert was in New York at the time, and everything is high security."