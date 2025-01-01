James Gunn reveals many 'big actors' want to play Batman in The Brave and the Bold

James Gunn has revealed that many "big actors" have expressed interest in playing Batman in The Brave and the Bold.

The Superman director, who is the co-leader of DC Studios, has been working hard to bring Bruce Wayne/Batman into his newly revamped DC Universe.

Batman will make his first appearance in The Brave and the Bold, which will pair the Caped Crusader with his son Damian Wayne, who is also his crime-fighting partner Robin.

During an interview with IGN, Gunn gave an insight into how many actors wanted to play Batman when he was asked if the character would be in his mid-to-late 30s, considering the age of his son.

"No, I think you have to wait to see the movie. Some things have changed. Plenty of things are in flux on what his situation is with his parentage and all that stuff, so I wouldn't take any of it," he began, before discussing the demand for the popular comic book character.

"Listen, first of all, I can't tell you the amount of big actors that have told me they want to be Batman," Gunn continued. "I think you'd have a harder time finding actors who don't want to be Batman. He's the one character everyone wants to play. That's the truth."

The Flash director Andy Muschietti is attached to helm The Brave and the Bold, which is currently without a release date.

Gunn previously explained that they were taking their time with the project because Batman needs "a reason for existing" in the new DC Universe and be different to the Robert Pattinson-starring Batman film series, which does not exist within the DCU.

"(It) can't just be, 'Oh, we're making a Batman movie because Batman's the biggest character in all of Warner Bros.,' which he is. But because there's a need for him in the DCU and a need that he's not exactly the same as (The Batman director) Matt (Reeves)'s Batman," he shared.

Pattinson is set to return as the superhero in The Batman: Part II, which is slated for release in October 2027.

The famed character has previously been played on film by Michael Keaton, Val Kilmer, George Clooney, Christian Bale and Ben Affleck.