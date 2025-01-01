James Gunn says ‘some things have changed’ about DCU Batman movie The Brave and the Bold

James Gunn has teased “some things have changed” about The Brave and the Bold.

The upcoming superhero blockbuster will be Batman’s cinematic debut in the DC Universe (DCU), and the studio boss, 59, has now revealed elements of the movie’s plot are still very much “in flux”.

During an interview with IGN, Gunn said: “I think you have to wait to see the movie.

“Some things have changed. Plenty of things are in flux on what his situation is with his parentage and all that stuff, so I wouldn't take any of it.”

The Brave and the Bold - which is to be helmed by The Flash director Andy Muschietti - will likely be based on the comic series by Grant Morrison, in which the Dark Knight fights crime in Gotham City with his son Damian Wayne, AKA Robin.

When asked what the changes to Damian’s “parentage” were, Gunn replied: “I think you have to wait to see exactly what's happening.”

Gunn also teased a lot of “big actors” have reached out to him to express their interest in playing Batman in The Brave and the Bold.

The Superman director continued: “I mean, the actor who wants to ... Listen, first of all, I can't tell you the amount of big actors that have told me they want to be Batman.

“I think you'd have a harder time finding actors who don't want to be Batman. He's the one character everyone wants to play. That's the truth.”

Several actors have publicly thrown their hats in the ring to play Batman, including The Boys star Jensen Ackles and Reacher’s Alan Ritchson.

This comes after Gunn promised there was a “really, really good story” for The Brave and The Bold.

During an appearance on the 2 Bears, 1 Cave podcast, he said: “I think we have a really, really good story now for what’s happening with Batman.”

Gunn was also quizzed whether the Dark Knight would wear his more traditional blue and grey suit in The Brave and the Bold, though the Peacemaker creator emphasised he didn't think the look of Batman was that important.

He said: “There’s a religious aspect to some of this stuff that’s very uncomfortable.

“Should Batman have white eyes? That’s a big subject of conversation. It’s like, ‘Guys, that’s really what matters?’

“But those are the things they care about. Should his utility belt be yellow? Should he have the yellow crest around the bat? All of that sort of stuff.

“None of those things are what’s most important to me. What matters is the character, the story.”

The Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker added he liked all versions of Batman from his comicbook and screen history.

He said: “I think that’s one of the fun things about Batman though, is that there are so many expressions of Batman that are cool, and [having] different ways to access that character is one of the ways in which he’s so iconic. I don’t think it’s a matter of the blue and the grey or the black Batman.

“I think both those things are really cool. I like the detective Batman, but I also really like the fighter Batman, that’s just the brute that’s, you know, fighting.

“I like the silly ’50s Silver Age Batman, with Bat-Mite. I like all of these different versions of Batman.”