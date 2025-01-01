Pirates of the Caribbean producer Jerry Bruckheimer expresses hope for sixth movie

Pirates of the Caribbean producer Jerry Bruckheimer hopes a sixth movie will be made.

The 82-year-old producer confirmed he was involved in developing another instalment in Disney’s swashbuckling series alongside a handful of other projects like the Top Gun: Maverick sequel and potentially a follow-up to the Brad Pitt-starring F1.

Speaking with Variety about his upcoming movies, Bruckheimer said: “We’re developing another Top Gun. Hopefully we’ll make another F1. We’re working on another Pirates.

“We’re working on a lot of different movies that have become successful and hopefully we can get ’em all made.”

The Pirates of the Caribbean series ran from 2003’s The Curse of the Black Pearl to 2017’s Dead Men Tell No Tales, and starred Johnny Depp, 62, as Captain Jack Sparrow.

However, the franchise was put on ice and Depp was dropped in December 2018 after the actor’s ex-wife Amber Heard claimed she was the victim of domestic violence in an op-ed for the Washington Post, in which she didn’t explicitly name Depp.

The Edward Scissorhands star has since been cleared of Heard’s allegations in court.

Later, Disney started development on a reboot of Pirates of the Caribbean - reportedly starring Margot Robbie - though it was claimed in December 2024 that the studio was considering bringing Depp back for a sixth movie.

However, Disney was reportedly yet to reach out to Depp at the time, and had commissioned Bruckheimer to write two scripts for the next Pirates of the Caribbean - one with and one without Jack Sparrow.

Last month, Bruckheimer said he believed Depp would return to the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise “if he likes the way the part’s written”.

The producer told Entertainment Weekly: “I think he would do it. It’s all about what’s on the page, as we all know … We are still working on a screenplay.

“We want to make it. We just got to get the right screenplay. We haven’t quite gotten there yet, but we’re close.”

Pirates of the Caribbean also starred Orlando Bloom, 48, as Will Turner and Keira Knightley, 40, as Elizabeth Swann from 2003’s The Curse of the Black Pearl to 2006’s Dead Man’s Chest.

Recently, Bloom said he wanted to return to Pirates of the Caribbean alongside Depp.

Speaking at Fan Expo Chicago, he said: “Everything is in the writing, right? Everything is on the page, and I think there’s definitely, I’m sure there’s a way to create something.

“I would personally love to see everybody back. I think the way to win on that one is to get everybody back. If they can, and if everybody wanted to go back.

“My thing is, if the script was great and - ideally it was everybody — it’d be kind of like in for a penny, in for a pound, you know.”

However, Knightley has since insisted “there haven't been any conversations” with the original cast about potentially returning for a sixth film.