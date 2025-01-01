Snoop Dogg to return as correspondent for 2026 Winter Olympics

Snoop Dogg is set to reprise his role as a special correspondent for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy.

The Drop It Like It's Hot rapper was a big hit with his presence at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, and he has now been tapped to bring his enthusiasm and positivity to the Milano Cortina Olympics in February.

As a correspondent for NBCUniversal, Snoop will explore the culture and landmarks in northern Italy, from Milan to the Dolomite mountain range. He will also attend competitions and cheer on athletes, and speak with NBC Olympics host Mike Tirico and share his unique perspective on the Games as part of the "Snoop's Greatest Hits" segment.

"I am excited to be back with my main man Mike Tirico for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan Cortina," Snoop said in a statement. "The D O double G will be on the scene, and I am looking forward to celebrating with the athletes and their families. The Olympics is the biggest stage in the world and, as everyone knows, I'm all about sports, bringing people together, and unifying while bringing the fun. I'll be bringing my puffy jackets, snow pants, goggles, skates (and will definitely be iced out)."

NBC Olympics executive producer Molly Solomon added, "Our Ambassador of Happiness returns! We can't wait to see how the kid from Long Beach handles the snow and ice of Italy at his first-ever Winter Olympics."

During the Paris Games, Snoop, real name Calvin Broadus, helped carry the Olympic torch ahead of the Opening Ceremony, celebrated with Team USA athletes such as Simone Biles, and watched equestrian events with his friend Martha Stewart, among other highlights.

The 2026 Winter Olympics will take place across multiple locations in northern Italy, spanning from Milan to Cortina d'Ampezzo. The Opening Ceremony takes place on 6 February.