Walton Goggins responds to Pete Davidson predicting fans will 'turn' on him

Walton Goggins has issued a heartfelt response to Pete Davidson's prediction that fans will eventually "turn" on him.

In a recent interview for Theo Von's This Past Weekend podcast, the former Saturday Night Live castmember cited Pedro Pascal as an example of an actor who has endured a shift in public perception of late.

"They're gonna do it with Walton Goggins, (he) will be next," asserted Davidson. "It's like, we build everybody up and now it's so fast to turn. It's within months."

Taking to Instagram on Sunday night, Goggins began by calling Pascal a "great man" and "dear friend".

"I'm acutely aware that every experience has a shelf life," he wrote, seemingly referencing Davidson's argument about the cyclical nature of Hollywood. "I appreciate so many of you going on this journey with me. I imagine a lot of you (and I don't blame you) are tired of hearing my homilies. Trust me I'm tired of saying them. I have a few things coming out that I have an obligation to talk about... not for me mind you, but to honor all of those that worked so hard to bring these stories to fruition."

The White Lotus star went on to note that he feels "blessed" whenever he sees his name in an article - even if the headline is clickbait.

"See to me, being included in this headline isn't a curse it's a blessing. How lucky am I that this is even a possibility?!!" the 53-year-old continued. "I've had the good fortune of engaging in so many interesting conversations with so many of you... of collaborating with so many top-shelf people across so many disciplines over the last couple of years. Way more than a poor kid from (Georgia) would ever have the audacity to imagine. I wouldn't take one back."

To conclude, Goggins insisted he will always "say yes" to any opportunities that come his way.

"So... If saying yes in life more than saying no is a crime, then I'm guilty as charged. And If this headline is a possibility or an inevitability... if this is my fate... Well... F**k it. I'm going to enjoy the F**K OUT OF IT," he declared.

Representatives for Davidson have not yet responded to Goggins's comments.