Jennifer Lopez makes rare comment about Ben Affleck divorce: 'It changed me'

Jennifer Lopez is grateful for her divorce from Ben Affleck because it helped her to "grow".

In April 2024, the actress-singer announced her separation from the Oscar-winning actor after almost two years of marriage. The divorce was finalised in January.

Reflecting on the split during an interview for CBS News Sunday Morning, Jennifer described the insight she garnered from the emotional experience as the "best thing that ever happened to me".

"It changed me. It helped me grow in a way that I needed to grow. Become more self-aware. I'm a different person now than I was last year," she declared. "I had so much fun (over the summer). I'm able to enjoy things more. The joy is in living and these moments and really embracing life... The hard times are the lessons, and once you understand that, everything becomes a little lighter and you can really, really fly."

Yet, Jennifer did admit that it was "tough" when she was balancing filming her new movie, Kiss of the Spider Woman, with personal turmoil.

"It was tough. It was a really tough time," the 56-year-old conceded. "It was hard not to think about stuff. It was the best and the worst of times, in a way. Every moment on set, every moment I was doing this role, I was so happy, and then it was like, back home, it was not great. And it was just like, 'Oh, you know, 'How do I reconcile this?'"

However, Jennifer did give credit to Ben for helping finance the project via his Artists Equity production company.

"The movie wouldn't have been made if it wasn't for him and Artists Equity. I told him this was the role I was born to play, and I wanted to do it... and he helped make it happen," she added.

Directed by Bill Condon, Kiss of the Spider Woman is based on the stage musical of the same name.

Also starring Diego Luna, the musical drama is set to be released in U.S. cinemas on 10 October.