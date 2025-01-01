Claire Foy credits repeatedly watching Leonardo DiCaprio on screen as unlikely spark that led her to pursue acting

Claire Foy has credited repeatedly watching Leonardo DiCaprio on screen as the unlikely spark that led her to pursue acting.

The British actress, 41, made the admission while speaking at the Zurich Film Festival, where she collected the Golden Eye Award and presented her latest feature, H Is for Hawk, fresh from its run at Telluride – saying her repeated trips to see Leonardo in Titanic helped set her on the path to a career that has since brought her Emmy awards and international recognition.

She said: “I didn’t think I could ‘make it’.

“But as a child, I got used to being ignored and then not wanting to be ignored. I was very loud. As a teenager, I went the opposite direction – I avoided anything that involved anyone looking at me.

“But I loved theatre and saw Titanic 12 times or something obscene like that. Mostly because of Leonardo DiCaprio.”

In her new film, Claire plays Helen, a woman who turns to falconry after the sudden death of her father, played by Brendan Gleeson.

The drama, directed by Philippa Lowthorpe, is adapted from Helen MacDonald’s memoir.

Claire added she had an instant connection to the source material for H Is for Hawk.

She said: “I had a strong, visceral reaction when I read it.

“It was there for everybody to see. People still weren’t brave to say: ‘What do you need?’ It’s also a real story of friendship and not abandoning people when they are being very difficult.”

Claire also opened up about how the role required her to learn falconry.

She said: “The training is basically to allow the bird to trust you and get used to you. You just have to be patient and kind, and compassionate.

“It’s like a house spider – you are terrified of it but it’s more terrified of you.

“They all had different personalities and I loved all of them.”

Claire’s career took shape through acclaimed performances in Little Dorrit (2008), Upstairs Downstairs (2010) and Wolf Hall (2015), which she called “a job of a lifetime”.

She recalled meeting the author Hilary Mantel whose books are the basis of the show, saying: “I met Hilary Mantel and asked her what she had for lunch. I just thought: ‘Say something, say something.’ I think she went: ‘Oh dear’.”

Claire also spoke about her experiences on the fantasy film Season of the Witch in 2011.

She said: “With Nicolas Cage! I was in Budapest with him, thinking: ‘What on earth?!’ People were getting helicopters and private jets, and that doesn’t exist anymore.

“To work with an absolute living legend… it was extraordinary.”