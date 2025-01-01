Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban split - report

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have reportedly separated.

Entertainment news site TMZ has cited multiple sources in its report that the movie star and the country singer have been living apart "since the beginning of summer".

Urban has allegedly left the family home in Nashville, Tennessee, and moved into a bachelor pad that he purchased in the same city.

The outlet reports that Kidman has been "trying to save the marriage".

Page Six has also confirmed the news via its own sources, who revealed that Kidman "did not want the separation."

The power couple were last seen together in June, at the FIFA Club World Cup in Nashville.

Keith and Nicole married in 2006. They share two daughters, now aged 14 and 17.

The Big Little Lies actor and Urban tied the knot on 25 June 2006, after first meeting at the G'Day USA gala in January 2005.

Kidman was previously married to Hollywood legend Tom Cruise from 1990 to 2001. She and the Top Gun actor also share two children, Bella, 32, and Connor, 30.