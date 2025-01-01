Kelly Clarkson hosts first show since ex Brandon Blackstock's death

Kelly Clarkson has returned to host The Kelly Clarkson Show for its first episode since the death of her former husband Brandon Blackstock.

Almost eight weeks after Blackstock passed away at the age of 48 following a battle with cancer, Clarkson opened her first show back on Monday with a Kellyoke cover of The Weeknd's Blinding Lights.

"It's a perfect song to kick us off," she told the audience, as reported by Rolling Stone.

"Light has been a constant theme for us on this show since the beginning. We've seen a lot in the past six years, and sometimes the world can be very heavy.

"But I've always said, my favourite part of doing this job, and I stand by it, is finding the light and shining it on people who are really trying to make a difference and just trying to make the world a better place."

It's been reported that the show was filmed in front of a live audience several days ago.

Clarkson interviewed Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell on the show, and sat down with bus drivers who rescued hundreds of kids during the deadly Texas floods in July.

Blackstock's death was announced on 7 August via a statement from his company, Starstruck Entertainment, which was co-founded by his father, Narvel Blackstock.

"Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years," it read. "He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family."