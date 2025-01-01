Josh Hartnett rushed to hospital after car accident

Josh Hartnett was taken to hospital after a vehicle he was a passenger in was hit by a police car in St John's, Canada.

The Pearl Harbour star had been travelling in an SUV that a Royal Newfoundland Constabulary vehicle made contact with last week on Thursday at 1 am local time, according to Canada's national public broadcaster, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC).

Hartnett had been returning home after production on an as-yet-untitled Netflix series.

A 59-year-old unnamed man was driving the vehicle that the Lucky Number Slevin actor was in, according to the CBC.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary reported that Hartnett, his driver and a police officer had been seen by medical professionals for minor injuries.

Both the vehicles involved in the incident were "significantly damaged" as a result of the collision, the CBC reported.

Officials are seeking witnesses and video in connection with the incident.

St John's is the capital of the Newfoundland and Labrador province.

The Black Hawk Down actor is working on the untitled Netflix Newfoundland series alongside Speak No Evil's Mackenzie Davis and Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton.

According to IMDB, the series is about a fisherman fighting to protect his community after a sea creature terrorises a remote town.