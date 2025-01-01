David Cross slams Riyadh Comedy Festival

David Cross has joined the growing list of comedians voicing their disapproval of Saudi Arabia's Riyadh Comedy Festival.

In a statement shared to Instagram, titled My Thoughts on the Riyadh Comedy Festival, the Arrested Development alum noted that while he was not invited to perform, "It should go without saying that there's not enough money for me to help these depraved, awful people put a 'fun face' on their crimes against humanity."

He continued, "I am disgusted, and deeply disappointed in this whole gross thing. That people I admire, with unarguable talent, would condone this totalitarian fiefdom for... what, a fourth house? A boat? More sneakers?"

Cross added that he felt let down by comedy figures he considered "heroes", such as Dave Chappelle and Bill Burr.

"Clearly, you guys don't give a s**t about what the rest of us think, but how can any of us take any of you seriously ever again?" Cross questioned.

"All of your b**ching about 'cancel culture' and 'freedom of speech' and all that s**t? Done. You don't get to talk about it ever again. By now, we've all seen the contract you had to sign."

A host of comedians, including Marc Maron and Zach Woods, have also blasted their peers, mocking the decisions of such figures as Kevin Hart, Aziz Ansari, Pete Davidson, Jimeoin, Jimmy Carr and more who are participating in the fest.

The comics specifically called out the country's role in 9/11 and its government-sanctioned assassination of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.